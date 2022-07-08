Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 105,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 338,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
