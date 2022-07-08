National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

