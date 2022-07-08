Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.95 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

