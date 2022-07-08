Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 3,702 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 445,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 138,428 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

