Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 3,702 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90.
Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 445,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 138,428 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.