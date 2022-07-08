Multiplier Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,985.47 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $5,985.47 and approximately $65.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00121071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00766263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033263 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

