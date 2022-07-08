MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($250.00) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($202.08) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of ETR:MTX traded up €5.65 ($5.89) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €165.75 ($172.66). The stock had a trading volume of 238,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($230.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €190.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

