MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.72

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $8.10. MTN Group shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 53,157 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

