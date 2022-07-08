MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MRC Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 476.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 147,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,536 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 67.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 423,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 171,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 403,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

