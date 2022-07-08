Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)
Featured Articles
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.