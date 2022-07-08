Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Up 0.6%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.14 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10). Approximately 23,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 812,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.58. The stock has a market cap of £10.60 million and a P/E ratio of 806.00.

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.