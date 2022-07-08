Morgan Stanley Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $180.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.53.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.62 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
