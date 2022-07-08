Morgan Stanley Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $180.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.53.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.62 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

