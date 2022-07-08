Morgan Stanley Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $34.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

