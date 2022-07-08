Monavale (MONA) Price Reaches $528.52

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $528.52 or 0.02406743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $483,205.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monavale has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

