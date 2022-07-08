Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.40. 34,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

