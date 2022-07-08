Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $169.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,279. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $171.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

