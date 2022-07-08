Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. 37,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

