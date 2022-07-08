Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 214,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 46,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

