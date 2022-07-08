Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of T traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 256,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.