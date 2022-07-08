Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.30. 13,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

