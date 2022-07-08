Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.