Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QCOM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
