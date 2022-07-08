Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $125.24. 337,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,567,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

