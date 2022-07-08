MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $165.98 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

