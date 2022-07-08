MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

