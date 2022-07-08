Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 451,138 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

