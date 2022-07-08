M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 255 ($3.09) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($2.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.81.

Shares of M&G stock remained flat at $$2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. M&G has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.32.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

