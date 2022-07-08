Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

