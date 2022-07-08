Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of META stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

