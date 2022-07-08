Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.