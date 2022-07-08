Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

