Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

TD opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

