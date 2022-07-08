Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

