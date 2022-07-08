Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.6% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 31.1% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

