Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

