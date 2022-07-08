Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 647 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

