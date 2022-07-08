Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

