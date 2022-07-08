Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,014 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 12,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,693. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

