Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

