Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,238,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 917,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

