Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VBK stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

