McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

