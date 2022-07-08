Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Up 12.1%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 34,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
