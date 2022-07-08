MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $880,702.90

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $880,702.90 and approximately $35,548.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.10 or 0.99721220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00210773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00217338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00104290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00051474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004521 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.