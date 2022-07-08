Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.58

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 80839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
