Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $14.26

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $13.79. Materialise shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $804.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Materialise by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

