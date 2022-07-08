Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $324.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.33. The stock has a market cap of $315.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

