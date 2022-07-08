Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $317,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. 5,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,684. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

