Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.68

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 6054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 0.50.

About Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

