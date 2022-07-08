Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.