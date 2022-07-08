Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 81,443 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The company has a market cap of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 4.81.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.