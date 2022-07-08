Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$16,720.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque bought 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,499.

MDI traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.44. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$698.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

